Vikings' Stefon Diggs: On track to play Sunday

Diggs (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Diggs missed the first two days of practice before getting on the field Friday, albeit on a limited basis. It would be prudent to check back on Diggs' status when the Vikings release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. EST kickoff, but the wideout shouldn't face any restrictions if he is in fact cleared to play.