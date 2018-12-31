Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Piles up catches in loss

Diggs brought in eight of 10 targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 24-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Diggs paced the Vikings in receptions, yardage and targets, while also notching a receiving score for the third straight game. The 25-year-old hadn't seen double-digit targets since Week 12, but the extra volume still led to a modest yardage total due to the majority of his grabs coming very close to the line of scrimmage. Diggs finished 2018 with career highs in receptions (102), receiving yards (1,021) and touchdowns (nine), sending him into the offseason with plenty of momentum. With a year of working with Kirk Cousins under his belt, Diggs will look to build on his already strong numbers in 2019.