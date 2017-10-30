Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Plays three-quarters of snaps

Diggs (groin) played 75 percent of the offensive snaps in Sunday's 33-16 win over the Browns, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Diggs was quiet with only four catches for 27 yards on six targets, but he at least seemed to make it through the game without aggravating his groin. He should be back to his usual self after a Week 9 bye, and he might be playing with Teddy Bridgewater (knee) or Sam Bradford (knee) under center instead of Case Keenum.