Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Practices in full after return

Diggs (non-injury) practiced fully Thursday.

Diggs was away from the Vikings' team facility Wednesday with what was termed a "non-injury." Upon his return Thursday, he talked to the media about the absence, and in the process he told Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune that he'll play Sunday against the Giants "if they (the Vikings) let me." By getting in a full session, Diggs clearly is healthy, so a decision on his game-day status may come down to whether missed meetings hurt his preparation for Week 5.

