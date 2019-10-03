Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Practices in full after return
Diggs (non-injury) practiced fully Thursday.
Diggs was away from the Vikings' team facility Wednesday with what was termed a "non-injury." Upon his return Thursday, he talked to the media about the absence, and in the process he told Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune that he'll play Sunday against the Giants "if they (the Vikings) let me." By getting in a full session, Diggs clearly is healthy, so a decision on his game-day status may come down to whether missed meetings hurt his preparation for Week 5.
More News
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Expects to practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Sits out due to non-injury•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Absent from practice•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Tops century mark in loss•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Quiet during win over Raiders•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Makes most of lone catch•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
Is Saquon Barkley coming back sooner than later? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...