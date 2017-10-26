Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Puts in full practice Thursday

Diggs (groin) was listed as a full participant in practice Thursday, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

There's a decent chance that Diggs will retain an injury designation heading into Sunday's contest against the Browns in London, but the fact that he was able to put in a full practice Thursday bodes well for his chances of returning from a two-game absence. The Vikings will wait and see how his groin responds to the enhanced workout Thursday before determining his level of involvement in Friday's practice, but if Diggs comes out of the final session of the week no worse for the wear, he'd likely take on a full snap count Sunday. Michael Floyd (hamstring) and Laquon Treadwell would notice reductions in their respective roles if Diggs is indeed suits up in Week 8.