Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Questionable for Week 8
Diggs (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Diggs' status for this week won't be officially determined until early Sunday morning, but he appears on track to return to action after missing the last two games. While there is reason to believe he will get back on the field this week after practicing fully both Thursday and Friday, those hoping to include Diggs in this week's lineups will need to make an early check on his status for final confirmation with the Vikings and Lions kicking off at 9:30 AM ET.
