Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Quiet despite heavy target load

Diggs turned 14 targets into eight catches for 33 yards and rushed twice for minus-7 yards in Sunday's 37-17 win over the Jets.

It's rare that a 14-target, two-carry day results in just 2.6 non-PPR fantasy points, but the Jets did a good job of containing Diggs despite all the attention he saw from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Diggs and Adam Thielen were viewed as comparable receiving options at the start of the season, but the latter has established himself as Minnesota's No.1 wide receiver with seven consecutive games over 100 yards while Diggs has been held out of the end zone since Week 2 and has only exceeded 50 yards three times. Both receivers should thrive in Week 8 against the Saints team that Diggs knocked out of the playoffs with a miracle touchdown last season.