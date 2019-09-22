Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Quiet during win over Raiders
Diggs caught all three of his targets, producing 15 receiving yards during Sunday's 34-14 win against Oakland.
Diggs has compiled a total of six receptions through Minnesota's first three games of the season, and has been targeted fewer than four times in two of those three contests. It's nothing personal against the super-talented Diggs, of course, as the Vikings have just not been a high-volume passing attack to this point, with Kirk Cousins attempting fewer than 22 passes in Weeks 1 and 3. Diggs will have a tough time getting things going in Week 4, facing a Chicago defense that to this point has permitted 24 combined points to the Packers and Broncos, with only two passing touchdowns against in those games.
