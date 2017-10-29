Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Quiet in return from injury

Diggs (groin) caught four of six targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 33-16 win over the Browns.

Making his first appearance since Week 5, Diggs finished fourth on the team in targets and averaged an uninspiring 6.8 yards per catch. Assuming Diggs escaped the contest without aggravating the groin injury that cost him the previous two games, he'll have a bye week to get up to speed before facing the Redskins in Week 10.