Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Quiet in Week 11 win

Diggs brought in four of six targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Rams.

Diggs saw fellow wideout Adam Thielen explode for a 123-yard receiving day while he had one of his quieter days of the campaign. Diggs' receiving yardage total was his third lowest of the season, as was his 8.0 YPC. The talented 23-year-old is prone to the occasional downturn in production, but he'll undoubtedly continue to be one of the top targets of whoever is behind center. He'll look to get his numbers back up against the Lions in a key Thanksgiving Day showdown.