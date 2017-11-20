Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Quiet in Week 11 win
Diggs brought in four of six targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Rams.
Diggs saw fellow wideout Adam Thielen explode for a 123-yard receiving day while he had one of his quieter days of the campaign. Diggs' receiving yardage total was his third lowest of the season, as was his 8.0 YPC. The talented 23-year-old is prone to the occasional downturn in production, but he'll undoubtedly continue to be one of the top targets of whoever is behind center. He'll look to get his numbers back up against the Lions in a key Thanksgiving Day showdown.
More News
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Scores against Washington•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Merely dealing with root canal•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Limited practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Plays three-quarters of snaps•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Quiet in return from injury•
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...