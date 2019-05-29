Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Rejoins team
Diggs joined his teammates last week and is practicing again Wednesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Diggs missed the first round of OTAs and part of the second round while dealing with "house stuff" in the Washington D.C. area, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports. He still found plenty of time to work out and shouldn't miss a beat now that he's back with the Vikings.
