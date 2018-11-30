Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Remains confident in availability
Diggs (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, remains optimistic that he'll be available to play, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Diggs was held out of the first two practices of the week, but relayed his expectation of playing in Sunday's game after he was spotted running with a wrap around his left knee Thursday. He then made it back to practice Friday as a limited participant, which bolsters his odds of suiting up this weekend. It would still be smart to confirm his status when the Vikings release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. EST kickoff. In addition to the knee issue, Diggs faces the threat of shadow coverage from top cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Of course, there is some margin for error when a player is averaging 11.4 targets and 7.9 receptions per game on the season.
