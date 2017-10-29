Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Returning Sunday
Diggs (groin) is listed as active Sunday against the Browns in London.
Diggs more or less proved the health of his groin with full practices both Thursday and Friday, but he still entered the weekend with a slight fog hanging over his availability for Week 8. He'll set his sights on a Cleveland secondary down cornerback Jason McCourty (ankle) that has allowed 8.7 YPT and seven touchdowns to wide receivers through seven games.
More News
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 8 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 8, as well as some DFS suggestions on...
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...