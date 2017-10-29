Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Returning Sunday

Diggs (groin) is listed as active Sunday against the Browns in London.

Diggs more or less proved the health of his groin with full practices both Thursday and Friday, but he still entered the weekend with a slight fog hanging over his availability for Week 8. He'll set his sights on a Cleveland secondary down cornerback Jason McCourty (ankle) that has allowed 8.7 YPT and seven touchdowns to wide receivers through seven games.