Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Ruled out again Sunday

The Vikings ruled Diggs (groin) out for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Per Cronin, Diggs returned to the practice field Friday but merely took part in some light individual work. While he initially suggested his current groin injury isn't as bad as the one he suffered last season, Diggs hinted at some frustration when speaking with the media this week. He'll now miss a second straight game, leaving Laquon Treadwell as the likely No. 2 receiver alongside Adam Thielen. With Michael Floyd (hamstring) listed as questionable, Jarius Wright could also have a key role Sunday.