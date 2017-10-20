Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Ruled out again
The Vikings ruled Diggs (groin) out for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Per Cronin, Diggs returned to the practice field Friday but merely took part in some light individual work. While he initially suggested his current groin injury isn't as bad as the one he suffered last season, Diggs hinted at some frustration when speaking with the media this week. He'll now miss a second straight game, leaving Laquon Treadwell as the likely No. 2 receiver alongside Adam Thielen. With Michael Floyd (hamstring) listed as questionable, Jarius Wright could also have a key role Sunday.
More News
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...