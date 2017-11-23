Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Salvages day with late 37-yard reception

Diggs caught five of seven targets for 66 yards during Thursday's 30-23 win over Detroit.

The speedy receiver broke a screen pass for 37 yards at a critical point in the game to both save his fantasy day and help hold off a potential Detroit comeback. It's still been a bit of a quiet stretch for Diggs, as he has just 17 receptions for 203 yards and a single touchdown through the past four games. Adam Thielen's recent ascent (27 receptions, 476 receiving yards and three scores) has cut into Diggs' fantasy value, but there are still enough targets to go around for the latter to be a serviceable asset most weeks.