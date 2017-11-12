Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Scores against Washington
Diggs hauled in four of five targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-30 win over Washington.
Diggs gave the Vikings the lead early in the second quarter, catching a Case Keenum boot pass in the front corner of the end zone. The touchdown was a welcomed sight for Diggs, who was slowed in his first game back from a groin injury before Minnesota's bye. The speedster was thriving with four touchdowns in his first three games before missing time. He returns to a receiving corps that has since been dominated recently by Adam Thielen, but the fact that both have been able to hang big games against New Orleans, Tampa Bay, and now Washington this season should assuage concerns that Minnesota's offense isn't big enough for both of them.
More News
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Merely dealing with root canal•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Limited practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Plays three-quarters of snaps•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Quiet in return from injury•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Returning Sunday•
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...