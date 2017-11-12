Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Scores against Washington

Diggs hauled in four of five targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-30 win over Washington.

Diggs gave the Vikings the lead early in the second quarter, catching a Case Keenum boot pass in the front corner of the end zone. The touchdown was a welcomed sight for Diggs, who was slowed in his first game back from a groin injury before Minnesota's bye. The speedster was thriving with four touchdowns in his first three games before missing time. He returns to a receiving corps that has since been dominated recently by Adam Thielen, but the fact that both have been able to hang big games against New Orleans, Tampa Bay, and now Washington this season should assuage concerns that Minnesota's offense isn't big enough for both of them.