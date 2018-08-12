Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Scores TD in preseason win

Diggs had three receptions for 35 yards, including a one-yard touchdown, in Saturday's preseason win at Denver.

Diggs and Kirk Cousins showed quick chemistry together as Cousins connected with Diggs on a 28-yard pass with a narrow window for completion on the first-team offense's only drive. Diggs could be a primary benefactor if Cousins is able to take Minnesota's passing offense up another level.

