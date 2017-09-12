Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Scores twice Monday night

Diggs caught seven of eight targets for 93 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's win over the Saints.

Diggs is making a habit of starting seasons with a bang, as he averaged nearly 105 yards through his first four career games, then went for 100-plus in his first two tilts last year, and now found pay dirt twice while approaching the century mark in his Year 3 debut. While Diggs' production fluctuated last season, another point of contention with his stock was his mere three touchdowns. With respective grabs of 18 and two yards during the second quarter Monday, though, Diggs has already come close to matching that total this time around. Along with Adam Thielen, Diggs shows a good understanding with quarterback Sam Bradford, yet most secondaries won't be as generous as New Orleans'.