Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Scores twice Monday night
Diggs caught seven of eight targets for 93 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's win over the Saints.
Diggs is making a habit of starting seasons with a bang, as he averaged nearly 105 yards through his first four career games, then went for 100-plus in his first two tilts last year, and now found pay dirt twice while approaching the century mark in his Year 3 debut. While Diggs' production fluctuated last season, another point of contention with his stock was his mere three touchdowns. With respective grabs of 18 and two yards during the second quarter Monday, though, Diggs has already come close to matching that total this time around. Along with Adam Thielen, Diggs shows a good understanding with quarterback Sam Bradford, yet most secondaries won't be as generous as New Orleans'.
More News
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Low target conversion rate Sunday•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Getting more time as outside receiver•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Team's top receiver in Week 2 of preseason•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Aiming for healthy season•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Expected to take another step•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Makes strides in second season•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...