Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Set on playing Sunday

Diggs (knee) expects to play in Sunday's game at New England, despite sitting out practice Wednesday and Thursday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Although he was a non-participant Thursday, Diggs was seen running on the side with his left knee wrapped, according to Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The four-year vet likely doesn't need many (if any) practice reps to be ready for gameday, but a return in some capacity Friday would provide more confidence that his comments Thursday weren't in vain. It should be noted that Vikings practices this week have featured Adam Thielen, Laquon Treadwell, Aldrick Robinson and Brandon Zylstra at wide receiver.