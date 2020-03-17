Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Shipped to Buffalo
The Vikings agreed to trade Diggs to the Bills on Monday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.
The trade won't become official until later this week, but the Bills are set to send a 2020 first-round pick, fifth-round pick, sixth-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick to the Vikings in exchange for Diggs and a 2020 seventh-round pick, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Trade speculation has long surrounded Diggs along with rumors he wasn't happy in Minnesota, and he'll now receive a fresh start entering the 2020 season. The 26-year-old set career highs in yards (1,130) and YPC (17.9) in 2019, while catching 63 of 94 targets and six touchdowns. Diggs should slot in as Buffalo's No. 1 wide receiver opposite John Brown for third-year quarterback Josh Allen.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Free agency reaction: all Monday moves
We've been covering an action-packed Monday with all sorts of updates. Here's everything you...
-
Breakout Falcons?
The Falcons cut Devonta Freeman and lost Austin Hooper to the Browns. That creates a huge opportunity.
-
Hooper creates Browns target logjam
After adding Austin Hooper, the Browns are likely to follow Kevin Stefanski's 2019 blueprint...
-
Room for Hooper in Cleveland?
Austin Hooper undoubtedly makes the Browns offense better, but someone has to lose here.
-
Texans after Hopkins deal
It may be hard to recognize the Texans offense without DeAndre Hopkins.
-
Trade reaction: Hopkins, DJ swap places
The Texans and Cardinals struck a deal to send David Johnson to Houston and DeAndre Hopkins...