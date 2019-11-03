Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Shockingly shut down in loss

Diggs brought in just one of four targets for four yards in the Vikings' 26-23 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Even with teammate Adam Thielen exiting the game in the first half after reinjuring his hamstring, Diggs was a complete non-factor in the contest. The speedy wideout was well contained by the Chiefs secondary all afternoon, and his receptions and receiving yardage were both season lows. Diggs had come into the contest with a three-game streak of 100-yard performances, so fantasy managers should expect a resurgence to some degree Week 10 versus the Cowboys.