Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Signing five-year extension
Diggs and the Vikings have agreed to a five-year extension worth approximately $14 million per season, Ben Goessling of The Star Tribune reports.
While yet to produce a 1,000-yard season, Diggs has vastly outperformed his fifth-round draft spot, averaging 67 catches for 824 yards and five touchdowns per season despite playing only 13 or 14 games in each of his three NFL campaigns. His new extension -- which will likely rank around 10th-12th among wide receivers in average annual value -- could look like a slight bargain by the end of the season if new quarterback Kirk Cousins and new offensive coordinator John DeFillippo can help the Minnesota offense improve its vertical aspect. Diggs is now signed with the Vikings through 2023, while fellow wide receiver Adam Thielen has a four-year, $19.25 million contract that runs through 2020.
