Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Sits out due to non-injury

Diggs missed Wednesday's practice with a non-injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

On a positive note, Diggs isn't dealing with a health concern. Conversely, there's no telling what he's dealing with, making his status one to monitor closely as the week goes on. Next up for reps on the Vikings' wide receiver depth chart are Bisi Johnson, Laquon Treadwell and Davion Davis.

