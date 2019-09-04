Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Sitting out practice

Diggs (undisclosed) wasn't in uniform during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Vikings won't reveal the reason for Diggs' lack of work until they release their first injury report of the season Wednesday. Through four years as a professional, he's missed at least one game in each campaign, so his status will be one to watch as Week 1 preparations roll along.

