Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Six catches in Week 14 loss

Diggs turned 10 targets in six catches for 64 yards in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Panthers.

Diggs was the intended receiver on a fourth-quarter interception thrown by Case Keenum, and was once again outplayed by both Adam Thielen and tight end Kyle Rudolph in the passing game. The third-year man out of Maryland started the season hot with four touchdowns in three games, but has only reached the end zone once since.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop