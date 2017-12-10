Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Six catches in Week 14 loss

Diggs turned 10 targets in six catches for 64 yards in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Panthers.

Diggs was the intended receiver on a fourth-quarter interception thrown by Case Keenum, and was once again outplayed by both Adam Thielen and tight end Kyle Rudolph in the passing game. The third-year man out of Maryland started the season hot with four touchdowns in three games, but has only reached the end zone once since.