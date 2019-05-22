Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Skipping offseason program

Diggs was not in attendance for OTAs on Wednesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Diggs was the only player not in attendance and it's believed he's missed most, if not all, of the offseason program. The 25-year-old is set to embark on the first year of the five-year, $72 million contract extension he signed with Minnesota last summer and isn't known to be tending to a significant injury. Mandatory minicamp begins June 11 for the Vikings.