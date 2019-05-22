Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Skipping offseason program
Diggs was not in attendance for OTAs on Wednesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Diggs was the only player not in attendance and it's believed he's missed most, if not all, of the offseason program. The 25-year-old is set to embark on the first year of the five-year, $72 million contract extension he signed with Minnesota last summer and isn't known to be tending to a significant injury. Mandatory minicamp begins June 11 for the Vikings.
More News
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Piles up catches in loss•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Ties career high in touchdowns•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Gets seventh receiving score•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Leads team through air•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Limited again Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five underrated rookies for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg has five under-the-radar rookies who could make an impact in re-draft leagues...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Best Ball ADP Review
Heath Cummings takes a look at best-ball ADP since the NFL draft and comes up with some of...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...