Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Slated to be available Sunday

Diggs is expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Diggs didn't do himself any favors with coach Mike Zimmer this week, missing practice and meetings Wednesday before having perfect attendance Thursday and Friday. After the final session, Zimmer said he needs to "watch the tape" before making a decision on Diggs' availability, but it appears the wide receiver is good to go. The Vikings' receiving corps is typically the domain of Diggs and Adam Thielen, but the former's situation may have opened the door for Bisi Johnson, Laquon Treadwell and even Davion Davis to experience an increased role.