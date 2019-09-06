Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Spotted at practice again

Diggs (hamstring) is going through individual drills at Friday's practice, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Held out Wednesday and limited Thursday, the 25-year-old wide receiver at least seems to have a shot at playing in Sunday's season opener against the Falcons. Another update will be available Friday afternoon when the Vikings release their final injury report.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories