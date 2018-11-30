Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Spotted with helmet at practice

Diggs (knee) is present for practice Friday and wearing a helmet, but he doesn't appear to be doing much work, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Despite missing practice the previous two days, Diggs said he expects to play Sunday in New England. He did some running Thursday and was then spotted going through individual drills Friday. It is possible he increases his activity level once the session is closed off to the media, but it nonetheless seems likely the wideout will be listed as questionable when the final injury report is released Friday afternoon.