Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Starts week limited at practice

Diggs (groin/ankle) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said earlier Wednesday that Diggs will travel to London with the team and has a good chance to play in Sunday's game against the Browns. He seems to have made progress since Friday, when he was listed as a limited participant but merely did some light individual work on the side. Diggs hasn't played since Week 5.

