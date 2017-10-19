Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Status unknown for Sunday
On Thursday, Diggs (groin) called his status "kind of in the air right now" for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Diggs, who missed a fourth consecutive practice Wednesday, is hopeful he'll be able to increase his activity level Thursday. That said, he admitted his groin continues to bother him, so he may be referring to testing out the injury with the training staff on a side field rather than practice itself. In the end, Diggs' workload will be known upon the release of Thursday's injury report.
More News
-
Week 7 busts
These players could ruin your lineup in Week 7. Avoid if you can.
-
Best Week 7 streaming options
It's time to bounce back from the Kevin Hogan debacle. Heath Cummings has your streaming options...
-
What you missed: Luck's setback
We had a busy injury day around the league Wednesday, and Chris Towers collects everything...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...