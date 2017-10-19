Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Status unknown for Sunday

On Thursday, Diggs (groin) called his status "kind of in the air right now" for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Diggs, who missed a fourth consecutive practice Wednesday, is hopeful he'll be able to increase his activity level Thursday. That said, he admitted his groin continues to bother him, so he may be referring to testing out the injury with the training staff on a side field rather than practice itself. In the end, Diggs' workload will be known upon the release of Thursday's injury report.