Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Stays hot in big win

Diggs caught eight passes (11 targets) for 77 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 win over Green Bay. He added 12 more yards on one carry.

Adam Thielen (eight catches, 125 yards and a score) turned in the better fantasy line of the two, but Diggs led the team in targets for the third straight game. The Vikings decided to use the speedster's athleticism against a young, but talented, Packers secondary, getting Diggs the ball on a jet sweep and a trio of screen passes. All but one of the gadget plays worked, and the one that didn't got blown up for a 10-yard loss. After a mid-season lull, Diggs has come alive averaging 10.3 receptions, 13.3 targets, 107.3 yards and a touchdown over his last three contests. The 24-year-old has a strong chance of continuing this torrid streak Sunday against a Patriots defense that surrenders 381.4 passing yards to opponents this season.