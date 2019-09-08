Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Suiting up Week 1

Diggs (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Diggs' hamstring injury prevented him from practicing Wednesday and limited his activity Thursday and Friday, but that level of involvement was apparently enough for the wideout to earn a green light for Week 1. The Vikings haven't provided any indication that Diggs' snap count will be restricted on account of the injury, and he didn't appear to be slowed too much while running air routes prior to Sunday's contest, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. That being said, Diggs hasn't historically performed up to his usual level when playing through lower-body injuries in the past, which may provide enough reason to turn to other options at receiver in DFS contests.

