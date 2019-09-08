Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Suiting up Week 1
Diggs (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Diggs' hamstring injury prevented him from practicing Wednesday and limited his activity Thursday and Friday, but that level of involvement was apparently enough for the wideout to earn a green light for Week 1. The Vikings haven't provided any indication that Diggs' snap count will be restricted on account of the injury, and he didn't appear to be slowed too much while running air routes prior to Sunday's contest, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. That being said, Diggs hasn't historically performed up to his usual level when playing through lower-body injuries in the past, which may provide enough reason to turn to other options at receiver in DFS contests.
More News
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Trending toward playing•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Appears truly questionable•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Spotted at practice again•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Gets limited tag Thursday•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Held out with hamstring injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Get lineup advice for every game on the schedule in Week 1 as Dave Richard makes start and...