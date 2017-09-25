Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Takes advantage of depleted secondary Sunday

Diggs brought in eight of 11 targets for 173 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Buccaneers.

Taking full advantage of a Bucs secondary missing stalwart ball-hawk Brent Grimes, Diggs showed spectacular synergy with quarterback Case Keenum, posting team highs in receptions, yardage and targets. Diggs' touchdowns -- sandwiched around halftime -- essentially served to blow the game open, with the second, a 59-yard score, extending the Vikings' lead to 28-3 to open the third quarter. The third-year pro now has a pair of two-touchdown efforts in the first three contests and appears primed for what could be his first 1,000-yard campaign. He'll look to continue producing irrespective of who's behind center when Minnesota faces off with the division-rival Lions in Week 4.