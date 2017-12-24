Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Tallies seventh TD of season
Diggs corralled five of eight passes for 60 yards and one touchdown during Saturday's 16-0 win at Green Bay.
As the Vikings inch ever closer to a first-round bye in the playoffs, Diggs himself was the beneficiary of a game plan that mostly turned vanilla after his four-yard touchdown grab with 56 seconds left in the first quarter. By game's end, Case Keenum had 25 pass attempts next to his name versus 33 carries collectively from the team, one of which Diggs took for three yards. If the Panthers lose or tie Sunday and the Eagles win Monday, the Vikings will be locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC, a reality that likely would result in top-line players on both sides of the ball taking off Week 17.
