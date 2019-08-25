Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Targeted four times

Diggs hauled in two of his four targets for 28 yards in the team's third preseason contest against Arizona on Saturday.

Diggs hauled Kirk Cousins' only significant completion of the day, a 29-yard reception on the team's final drive before the half. It comes as little surprise that he also led the team with four targets, especially given the absence of Adam Thielen (soreness). Diggs hasn't been particularly impressive this preseason, but given his track record he should be a regular producer on a Vikings' offense full of weapons.

