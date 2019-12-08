Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Targeted nine times

Diggs hauled in six of his nine targets for 92 yards in the team's Week 14 win over the Lions.

Diggs logged his second consecutive game with nine targets, hogging 31 percent of the team's total catchable passes. In addition to the volume, he recorded the game's longest play from scrimmage on a 44-yard reception just before halftime. This performance continued Diggs' inconsistent results, as he's now surpassed 90 receiving yards in two of his last five games. In the remaining three contests, he's combined to muster just 78 yards. More volatility in Diggs' performance could be in order if Adam Thielen (hamstring) is able to return against the Chargers in Week 15.