Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Team's top receiver in Week 2 of preseason
Diggs caught 4-of-5 passes for 65 yards in Friday's preseason Week 2 loss to the Seahawks.
Diggs led his team in yards from scrimmage despite playing just three drives. The bulk of his production came on a 39-yard catch that set Minnesota up for a field goal on the opening drive. Starting quarterback Sam Bradford looked Diggs' way with five of his 11 passes while two went to Michael Floyd and four were thrown to running backs.
