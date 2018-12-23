Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Ties career high in touchdowns

Diggs caught two of six targets for 10 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-9 win over the Lions.

Diggs' eight-yard score in the second quarter raised his season touchdown total to eight, matching last year's career high. With Minnesota still battling for a playoff spot, Diggs will do his best to further improve on that number in Week 17 against the ferocious Bears defense.

More News
Our Latest Stories