Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Tops 90 yards again

Diggs caught five of seven targets for 98 yards in Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Lions.

Diggs took a step back after last week's 173-yard, two-touchdown explosion against Tampa Bay, but once again showed a nice rapport with backup quarterback Case Keenum. The shift from Sam Bradford (knee) to Keenum hasn't had a negative impact on the third year wide receiver out of Maryland, as Diggs has now topped 90 receiving yards in three of the season's first four weeks.

