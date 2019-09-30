Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Tops century mark in loss

Diggs caught all seven of his targets for 108 yards in Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Bears.

He did most of his damage in the second half, and Diggs' ability to gain yards after the catch proved instrumental in Minnesota's only scoring drive of the afternoon late in the fourth quarter. The fifth-year receiver had only 101 yards coming into Week 4, so his breakout against one of the toughest defenses in the league should reassure those with fantasy shares in Diggs that he can still produce when he gets the chance. Questions about how often he'll get those chances in an offense focused on Dalvin Cook will remain, however.