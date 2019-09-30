Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Tops century mark in loss
Diggs caught all seven of his targets for 108 yards in Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Bears.
He did most of his damage in the second half, and Diggs' ability to gain yards after the catch proved instrumental in Minnesota's only scoring drive of the afternoon late in the fourth quarter. The fifth-year receiver had only 101 yards coming into Week 4, so his breakout against one of the toughest defenses in the league should reassure those with fantasy shares in Diggs that he can still produce when he gets the chance. Questions about how often he'll get those chances in an offense focused on Dalvin Cook will remain, however.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4