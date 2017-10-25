Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Traveling to London
Head coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday that Diggs (groin) will travel to London, where he'll have "a good chance to play" Sunday against the Browns, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The Vikings will submit their first Week 8 injury report at some point Wednesday, which will shed light on Diggs' status in advance of Sunday's game. An appearance at practice would mark his second since injuring his right groin Week 5, but he didn't take part beyond light individual drills Friday before he was ruled out for the team's last outing against the Ravens. Due to his standing in the offense, Diggs will be monitored closely as the week continues to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday.
