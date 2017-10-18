Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Uncertain for Week 7

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was noncommittal Wednesday when asked about Diggs' (groin) availability for Sunday's matchup with the Ravens, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Diggs' groin injury prevented him from practicing in any capacity last week and culminated in his first absence of the season in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Packers. Zimmer's lack of optimism regarding Diggs' status for Week 7 isn't overly encouraging, but the wideout's practice status will remain worth tracking throughout the week until he receives a formal injury designation Friday. While Diggs was sidelined in Week 6, Michael Floyd entered the starting lineup, but corralled just one of three targets for five yards before departing with a calf injury of his own.