Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Uncertain for Week 7
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was noncommittal Wednesday when asked about Diggs' (groin) availability for Sunday's matchup with the Ravens, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Diggs' groin injury prevented him from practicing in any capacity last week and culminated in his first absence of the season in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Packers. Zimmer's lack of optimism regarding Diggs' status for Week 7 isn't overly encouraging, but the wideout's practice status will remain worth tracking throughout the week until he receives a formal injury designation Friday. While Diggs was sidelined in Week 6, Michael Floyd entered the starting lineup, but corralled just one of three targets for five yards before departing with a calf injury of his own.
More News
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Smallwood improving
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL Tuesday.
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Run to DMC
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire; Dropometer
Another promising week of Waiver Wire running backs, but finding an Aaron Rodgers replacement...