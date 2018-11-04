Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Unlikely to play Sunday
Diggs (ribs), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, is considered a "long shot" to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Diggs was unable to get on the practice field all week, so it comes as little surprise that he's trending toward sitting out for the first time this season. Assuming Diggs is in fact inactive Sunday, he'll have added time to recover from the injury with the Vikings on bye in Week 10.
