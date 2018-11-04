Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Unlikey to play Sunday

Diggs (ribs) is a long shot to play Sunday against the Lions, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

Diggs was unable to get on the practice field all week and is looking like he'll sit out Sunday. If he doesn't suit up, Diggs will have two full weeks to heal up as the Vikings are on a bye in Week 10.

