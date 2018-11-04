Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Unlikey to play Sunday
Diggs (ribs) is a long shot to play Sunday against the Lions, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.
Diggs was unable to get on the practice field all week and is looking like he'll sit out Sunday. If he doesn't suit up, Diggs will have two full weeks to heal up as the Vikings are on a bye in Week 10.
More News
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Listed as non-participant•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: In serious danger of sitting out•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Officially deemed questionable•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Likely limited at practice•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Misses another practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: 'Absolutely' expects to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Injury report
The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...