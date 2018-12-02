Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Will play through knee injury

Diggs (knee) is active for Sunday's game at New England.

Diggs didn't see much of the practice field this week, getting held to one limited session Friday. Along the way, he was optimistic he'd suit up until waking up Sunday morning with renewed swelling in his left knee. Ultimately, he completed a pregame warmup to fulfill his prediction, but the issue with swelling begs the question whether he'll make it through the contest unscathed. If Diggs hits the sideline at some point, Laquon Treadwell and Aldrick Robinson will pick up the slack alongside Adam Thielen.

