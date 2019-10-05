Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Will travel to game

Diggs will be traveling to Sunday's game against the Giants, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering Diggs is expected to play Sunday, but it's more or less a confirmation of the designation following head coach Mike Zimmer's confusing comments Friday, suggesting he'd need to "watch the tape" before outright confirming Diggs as a starter. Diggs was fined for skipping meetings and practice earlier in the week, but it remains to be seen whether the Vikings plan to dish out any other punishment to their star receiver.