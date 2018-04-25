Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Working with Cousins
Diggs and Adam Thielen traveled to Atlanta in early April to hang out with new Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Chris Tomasson of The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The Vikings lured John DeFilippo away from the Eagles to replace Pat Shurmur as offensive coordinator, then signed Cousins to replace Case Keenum/Sam Bradford/Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback. The team also lost RB Jerick McKinnon and added WR Kendall Wright, but retained four of five starters on the offensive line as well as its top three pass-catchers from 2017 (Diggs, Thielen, Kyle Rudolph). Diggs is hoping for a true breakout in the final year of his rookie contract, after turning in three seasons that were productive but unspectacular, marked by fast starts followed by mid-season swoons. He did at least bounce back from his slump in 2017, scoring a touchdown in each game Weeks 15-17, then catching 14 of 22 targets for 207 yards and a touchdown in two playoff contests. The 24-year-old wideout figures to get a few more deep shots with Cousins under center.
More News
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Grabs eight passes versus Eagles•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Saves Vikings from elimination•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Touchdown catch in regular-season finale•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Tallies seventh TD of season•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Finds paydirt in Week 15•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Six catches in Week 14 loss•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...