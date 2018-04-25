Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Working with Cousins

Diggs and Adam Thielen traveled to Atlanta in early April to hang out with new Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Chris Tomasson of The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Vikings lured John DeFilippo away from the Eagles to replace Pat Shurmur as offensive coordinator, then signed Cousins to replace Case Keenum/Sam Bradford/Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback. The team also lost RB Jerick McKinnon and added WR Kendall Wright, but retained four of five starters on the offensive line as well as its top three pass-catchers from 2017 (Diggs, Thielen, Kyle Rudolph). Diggs is hoping for a true breakout in the final year of his rookie contract, after turning in three seasons that were productive but unspectacular, marked by fast starts followed by mid-season swoons. He did at least bounce back from his slump in 2017, scoring a touchdown in each game Weeks 15-17, then catching 14 of 22 targets for 207 yards and a touchdown in two playoff contests. The 24-year-old wideout figures to get a few more deep shots with Cousins under center.