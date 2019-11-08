Vikings' Stephen Weatherly: Battling groin injury
Weatherly is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys due to a groin injury.
The 25-year-old had his first sack of the season on 18 defensive snaps last week against the Chiefs, but he apparently picked up the groin injury and was limited at practice this week. Everson Griffen, Danielle Hunter and Ifeadi Odenigbo would be the Vikings' three healthy defensive ends should Weatherly be unable to suit up Sunday.
